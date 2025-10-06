Western Colorado is in for a classic October week with chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and some good old-fashioned fall rain on the way by the weekend.

The National Weather Service says it’s the kind of pattern that’ll have you reaching for a jacket at sunrise, switching to short sleeves by lunch, and maybe digging out the rain gear by Friday.

The Beginning of Your Week in Western Colorado

Today, folks north of I-70 will stay a little cooler than normal, while the rest of the region warms up to near seasonal levels. A few light showers are hanging on along the northern Divide early on, but most of us are starting the day with clear skies.

This afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine and some breezy winds with gusts that could hit 20 to 30 mph. Up north, it’ll feel more like a crisp fall day, while areas farther south enjoy a mild warm-up.

Tonight into Tuesday morning will be cold and calm. Clear skies and light winds will let temperatures drop fast, especially in northwest Colorado, where a Freeze Watch is in effect.

If you’ve still got plants outside, now’s the time to protect them. By Tuesday afternoon, high pressure begins to settle in, marking the start of a warming trend.

We're in for Some Big Changes Later in the Week.

Things start to get interesting late in the week. Moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla, currently near Baja, will get drawn north into the Rockies.

By Thursday night and Friday, rain chances return, and by the weekend, a strong Pacific system will bring widespread wet weather. Most of the region can expect a good soaking rain, and snow levels will drop to around 9,500–10,000 feet by Sunday.

The highest peaks could pick up some light snow, while the rest of us get a cooler, wetter weekend to wrap things up.

