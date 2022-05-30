10 Places Everyone Needs to See When They Visit Northern Colorado

If you live in northern Colorado, you've probably been to most of the area's prime destinations more than once.

When you're used to seeing something, it can be easy to forget how special it is. But what are you going to do when your friends and family come to visit?

Perhaps you're preparing for relatives. Maybe you want to fall in love with the Front Range again. Either way, we think you'll find this list helpful — read on to see five places everyone needs to experience when they visit northern Colorado:

Silver Grill Cafe | Fort Collins

You can't visit Fort Collins without trying a famous cinnamon roll at Silver Grill Cafe — some even say they're the best pastries in town. The eatery also opened in 1933, making it the oldest restaurant in northern Colorado.

Love Locks | Loveland

Stop by the Loveland Visitors Center or south Lake Loveland to see the City's collection of Love Lock sculptures. The sculptures aren't just a great photo op — you can also place your love locks on them.

Rocky Mountain National Park | Estes Park

Head towards Estes Park to see stunning views and abundant wildlife in Rocky Mountain National Park. Just remember — you do need to make a reservation to visit.

Johnson's Corner | Johnstown

Silver Grill might have a cinnamon roll rival: Johnson's Corner Truck Stop in Johnstown. It even makes an appearance in Bill Murray's movie Larger Than Life.

The Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue

See a concert or enjoy a meal at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre. If you really want to get the whole experience, you can stay at nearby campgrounds in the Poudre Canyon.

Bruce's Bar | Severance

You can't visit Northern Colorado without trying Rocky Mountain Oysters — and there's no better place to get them than at Bruce's Bar. The restaurant helped Severance get its motto: "Where the geese fly and the bulls cry."

Chapungu Sculpture Park | Loveland

Relish in relaxation and art at Chapungu Sculpture Park. The attraction is free to visit and open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Centerplace | Greeley

If you need a shopping spree, you need to visit the Centerplace of Greeley. According to my co-worker, "they have literally everything and it's amazing."

Horsetooth Reservoir | Fort Collins

Horsetooth Reservoir is the ultimate destination for hiking, biking, boating, and more. The area also has campsites available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Dam Store | Loveland

The Dam Store has been a Loveland staple since 1969. It has t-shirts, gifts, souvenirs, and more, making it the perfect place to take visiting family and friends.

These are just some of the places that make Northern Colorado special. What would you add to this list? Let us know in the comments.

