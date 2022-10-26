It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced.

I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.

Hey, Grand Junction, North Avenue Is Finally Getting Paved

The good news - no, make that the great news is North Avenue is about to get repaved, and according to the Colorado Department of Transportation that means from "the east end of I-70B to 1st Street." It sounds to me like the entire street is going to be repaved - not just a section.

How Long Is This Project Going To Last?

Of course, paving projects take time and four miles of paving is not going to happen overnight. We can expect several more weeks of disrupted travel on North Avenue with the anticipated completion of the project sometime in the middle of December. However, CDOT says "mainline paving" should be done before Thanksgiving. It would be so great if we can have this project completed before Christmas.

Here's What To Expect On North Avenue

Paving work is expected to be happening from 2:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday beginning on October 26. CDOT says one lane of travel will always be maintained with a 20 mph speed limit through the work zone. There is a 10-foot width restriction for freight and commercial vehicles.

What Has Changed On North Avenue?

The overall project is changing the way people drive on North Avenue with left turn restrictions in place at several North Avenue intersections. You may have noticed intersections where you can no longer turn left onto North because of the raised median that has been installed over much of the street and curbed left turn lanes.

In addition to the raised median curb replacement and installation work has included ADA ramp construction, curb, gutter, and sidewalk improvements. and we'll see new signage and striping as well.

We'll Need the Weather To Cooperate

Folks, myself included, have been complaining about the road quality on North Avenue for years. Honestly, it has felt hopeless. It seemed like things were only getting worse. But, it looks like it truly is finally going to get better - much better. We all just have to be patient for a few more short weeks - assuming the weather cooperates and allows the work to happen without disruption.

