Colorado’s US 50 to Reopen for 4th of July Holiday Weekend
Colorado Department of Transportation announced they will open Middle Bridge on US 50 for the holiday weekend.
The bridge across Blue Mesa Reservoir will allow limited traffic after completing the first phase of repairs since the bridge closed in April due to structural damage.
What Middle Bridge's Open Schedule Looks Like for the Holiday
During the long holiday weekend, one lane of the bridge will be open for emergency and smaller vehicles at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 through Sunday, July 7. Traffic will be led by a pilot car at slow speeds in single-lane traffic. The route will be open until 6:30 p.m.
The current detours on County Road 26 will continue to be maintained. While Kebbler Pass is a viable option as it is open for the season.
Starting July 8, the bridge will be open with pilot cars leading traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., then again from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Details of the Middle Bridge Traffic Flow
Vehicles traveling eastbound towards Gunnison will be stopped at County Roads 26 and separated by which vehicles can use the Middle Bridge. Vehicles that are not allowed to use the bridge will be directed to the detour on CR 26.
Westbound traffic will be directed via signage at CO 149 and US 50 that will allow vehicles that meet the criteria to continue on US 50. Vehicles that don't meet the criteria will need to continue on CO 149 to the CR 26 detour.
Those wishing to recreate on the north shore before the Middle Bridge of Blue Mesa Reservoir can continue on US 50.
Criteria to Use US 50 and Middle Bridge
Approved for crossing over the US 50 Middle Bridge:
- Passenger Vehicles
- Pickup Trucks
- Vans
- Motorcycles
- Emergency vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks
Required to utilize County Road 26 detour:
- RV/Campers
- Motorhomes
- Trucks pulling trailers (boats, campers, side by side)
- Semi-trucks
- Buses
For more up-to-date information, visit the Colorado Department of Transportation.
