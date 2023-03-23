You Could Sing the National Anthem at Colorado’s JUCO World Series 2023
Would you like to sing the National Anthem at one of the most prestigious sporting events in Colorado? That could be you behind the mic.
The JUCO World Series Entertainment Committee will host auditions for National Anthem singers. If you're interested, it's time to put a wiggle in it. The deadline to register is rapidly approaching.
65th JUCO World Series in Grand Junction Colorado
The 65th JUCO World Series will be held at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado, from May 27th through June 3rd, 2023. This is one of the "biggest deals" to hit Grand Junction each year. Of course, you can't have a baseball tournament without someone singing the National Anthem. This is where you come in.
Sing the National Anthem at the JUCO World Series
Do you love to sing? Are you part of a vocal ensemble? Would you consider yourself to be an extremely patriotic person who enjoys expressing your pride in America?
A press release from JUCO states, "It is with great excitement that the JUCO World Series Entertainment Committee announces the auditions for National Anthem singers."
One of the great traditions of the JUCO tournament is having local and regional singers perform the National Anthem. That tradition is something that we don’t want to lose.” - Entertainment chair Tom Sheldon
A Great Experience You'll Remember Forever
The video above is Leah Skelton, a Grand Junction vocalist who performs frequently with groups such as the Swing City Express. While Leah is a professional vocalist in the valley, auditions are open to people of any skill level. The press release from JUCO states, "The auditions are open to all singers, soloists, and groups."
Two Ways to Audition to Sing The National Anthem at JUCO
There's a fairly new spin to the audition process. You can audition one of two ways:
- In-person audition
- Virtual audition
You'll be asked to fill out an information sheet upon arrival. Then, you'll be asked to perform the National Anthem a capella.
The opportunity of a Lifetime
I'm not sure if there's a more prestigious opportunity for a vocalist. Singing the National Anthem, especially at a major event such as JUCO, is a tremendous honor. If you're a vocalist or part of a vocal ensemble, here's your chance.