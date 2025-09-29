Western Colorado will see another round of showers and thunderstorms to start the week, especially across the southern mountains and along the Divide.

The system currently moving through the Four Corners will keep scattered storms going Monday afternoon and evening.

Hikers, campers, and drivers in the high country should be alert for sudden downpours and gusty winds.

Midweek Shift: From Mountain Showers to a Late-Summer Warmup

Starting the week, we'll have additional showers and storms over the higher elevations of western Colorado and eastern Utah. Temperatures will hold close to seasonal averages during this stretch, so expect mild days and cool nights.

Midweek, drier air moves in by Wednesday, and southwest winds will pull warmer air into the higher mountains. High temperatures are expected to climb 5 to 10 degrees above normal by Thursday and Friday.

Only isolated afternoon showers over the mountains are possible during this warm, dry stretch.

Stronger Storm System Targets Western Colorado by Friday

By the end of the week, the calm stretch comes to an end. A stronger storm system is lining up along the West Coast and will move inland on Friday.

The end result looks the same for western Colorado: a cooler, wetter weekend. Widespread showers, below-normal temps, and the chance for a longer stretch of unsettled weather could all be in play as we head into next week.

