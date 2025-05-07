One of the most important times in a person's life is coming up for area seniors. It's graduation time, and we know how excited soon-to-be high school graduates.

How excited were you when you were approaching this time of your life? We all know that feeling when it comes to hearing your name called, walking across the stage and getting that super-important piece of paper.

We're excited for the future of our area kids, and all the great things we know they are about to accomplish in their lives.

When are the Grand Junction Area High School Graduation Dates?

If you ask your seniors, not soon enough.

But since you asked us, here's a better answer:

Palisade High School: May 12 starting at 6 p.m. at Stocker Stadium

R-5 High School: May 13 starting at 9 a.m. at Stocker Stadium

Fruita Monument High School: May 13 starting at 6 p.m at Stocker Stadium

Central High School: May 14 starting at 6 p.m. at Stocker Stadium

Grand Junction High School: May 15 starting at 6 p.m. at Stocker Stadium

Grand River Academy: May 15 starting at 10 a.m. at Avalon Theatre

Mesa Valley Community School: May 15 starting at 5 p.m. at CMU Ballroom

Gateway School May: 16 starting at 6 p.m. at Gateway Community Center

Families can join the celebration as their favorite senior dons the cap and gown to receive their high school diplomas.

If you can't make it to the in-person graduation, you can live stream the event with School District 51's media partners.

