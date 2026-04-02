This one’s not over… not even close.

A Colorado appeals court just weighed in on the case of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, and the headline is pretty simple:

She’s still guilty, but her sentence is getting a second look.

Let’s break it down.

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The Big Decision

The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld Peters’ conviction tied to the 2021 election system breach. That part? Locked in.

But here’s where things shift.

The court said the original sentencing judge crossed a line by factoring in Peters’ public comments, specifically her continued claims about election fraud, when deciding how long she should serve.

And that’s a problem, because those statements fall under free speech.

So now, the case heads back down to a lower court for resentencing.

What Got Her Here in the First Place

Quick refresher: Peters was convicted after allowing unauthorized access to Mesa County’s election system during a 2021 software update. That breach led to sensitive data—like voting system passwords—getting out into the wild.

A jury found her guilty on multiple charges, and she ended up with a nine-year prison sentence back in 2024.

That sentence is now the part under review.

Read More: Details On Tina Peters' Recent Incident In Prison Revealed

What This Actually Means

This is important:

Her convictions are still standing

She’s still a convicted felon

She’s still in prison (for now)

The only thing changing is how long she might stay there.

The appeals court made it clear that the punishment needs to be based on the crimes themselves, not her political speech or opinions.

The Bigger Picture

This case has turned into way more than just a local legal issue.

It’s pulled in national attention, political pressure, and even talk of pardons—which, by the way, don’t apply here since these are state-level convictions.

Now, all eyes shift to the resentencing.

Does the judge stick close to that original nine years? Or does it come down? That part’s still up in the air.

Prisons in Colorado: A Guide to the State’s Correctional Map Colorado isn’t just mountains and ski towns. This gallery takes you inside some of the state’s most well-known prison locations, including Florence’s “Prison Alley,” where some of the country’s toughest inmates are locked away.

What You Need to Know About Colorado's Supermax Prison Colorado's "Supermax" prison is called the United States Penitentiary Florence Administrative Maximum Facility, in short, the USP Florence ADMAX. It is a US federal prison operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a United States Department of Justice division.

Keep scrolling for more interesting facts about the prison: Gallery Credit: Tim Gray