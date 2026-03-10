There’s some sad news coming out of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

Staff and giraffe fans around the world are saying goodbye to Mashama (pronounced muh-SHAW-muh), a beloved giraffe who passed away early Sunday morning.

What Was Happing with Mashama?

Zoo staff says he had bouts of lethargy and a decreased appetite, but he was still having far more good days than bad ones. Despite regular monitoring and weekly diagnostics, caretakers were never able to pinpoint a cause.

Sadly, Mashama died around 1 a.m. on March 8 after experiencing occasional “off” days over the past few months.

Mashama would have turned 16 on March 23, which is about the median life expectancy for a male giraffe living in human care.

More About Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Resident Giraffe

Born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Mashama spent his entire life there and made quite an impression along the way. If you’ve ever fed lettuce to the giraffes or snapped a selfie with one chewing with its mouth wide open, there’s a good chance it was him.

His lighter coat, towering height, and goofy chewing style made him easy to spot in the herd.

But Mashama wasn’t just a fan favorite; he was a favorite among the zoo staff, too.

Caretakers often described him as calm, gentle, and eager to participate in training sessions. While many giraffes expect food for attention, Mashama was known for simply wanting to stand close to people and enjoy the moment.

He also played a big role behind the scenes. Mashama helped train giraffe caretakers from around the country and regularly contributed blood samples to a giraffe plasma bank that has helped save other giraffes.

The gentle giant will be missed, but the lessons he helped teach and the giraffes he helped save will continue to make an impact for years to come.

