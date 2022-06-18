TV shows sure have been sweet on The Sweetheart City. "Restaurant Impossible," "Food Paradise," and "Bar Rescue" have all been in town recently.

I think the headline might have been, 'Look What Bar Rescue DIDN'T Do to CJ's...' but I can get into that, later. I visited CJ's on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to see how Jon Taffer and his team had changed the longtime Loveland restaurant.

In early June we let you know that the town was abuzz about "Bar Rescue" being at CJ's Patio Grill. The staff had to sign non-disclosure agreements to keep things on the down-low, but it was pretty clear that the show was in Loveland. The question was, "What will they do to change CJ's?"

Get our free mobile app

Let's take a look.

A LOGO CHANGE

CJ's-Patio-Grill-Logo Facebook/CJ's Patio Grill loading...

CJ's-Patio-Grill-Logo TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

The top photo shows the 'former' logo for CJ's; the main entrance to CJ's now sports the new logo. There's also a lot of lettering across the front of the building. They must have seen that area as a 'wasted opportunity.'

NEW FENCING AROUND THE PATIO

CJ's-Patio-Grill Google Maps loading...

CJ's-Patio-Grill TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

The restaurant had had that iron fencing (above) dating back to when Cactus Grill occupied the premises. This new [wood] fencing brightens up the patio.

THE ADDITION OF CURTAINS

CJ's-Patio-Grill TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

Taffer and his team introduced curtains to the front of the restaurant. They do soften the atmosphere, a bit.

NEW BARSTOOLS

CJ's-Patio-Grill TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

Though I can't show you a picture of the former barstools, these new, leather ones look very comfy. 'Yes, I think I'll have another pint, please.'

NEW TABLES ATTACHED TO THE BAR

CJ's-Patio-Grill TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

This is a new trend that I've seen, putting tables at the corners of the bar. These tables have a little 'notch' cut out so that they meld into the bar.

CHANGES TO THE EAST AND WEST WALLS

CJ's-Patio-Grill Facebook/CJ's Patio Grill loading...

CJ's-Patio-Grill TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

Above, you see the former west wall at CJ's. This new 'paneling' (for lack of a better description) add character, for sure.

CJ's-Patio-Grill TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

CJ's-Patio-Grill TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

Get our free mobile app

THE SAME, BUT DIFFERENT: The Main Dining Area

CJ's-Patio-Grill TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

You may notice new tabletop coverings, but things generally remain unchanged. Aside from that big poster in the middle of the wall:

CJ's-Patio-Grill TSM/Dave Jesnen loading...

The big framed poster in the middle of the south wall highlights new menu items that you'll find at CJ's, including the $25 ribeye. I can hear Jon, 'You have to have some signature items that boost your bottom line!' I stuck with the chicken fried steak ($15,) it was delicious. Those specialty drinks, however, sound tasty and are priced right.

Our server that night told us that we'd see her in the "Bar Rescue" episode when it airs,

I cried...

THE ONE THING THAT 'BAR RESCUE' DID NOT CHANGE:

They did not change or modify the name of CJ's Patio Grill. Nearly every time Jon comes in, he has the bar/restaurant change its name. Our server said the owners really stressed how much they wanted to hang onto the name, so Jon relented. That's pretty cool.

Will They Put a Bar/Restaurant into Loveland's Draper Building? Work will begin soon at the corner of 4th Street and Lincoln. What businesses should be at the bottom of the new building? Here are our suggestions.

Colorado Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Guy Fieri's popular Food Network television show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" features restaurants from all over the country, including Colorado

Fieri has raved about several restaurants across the state, giving them exposure on a national platform.

Here are the Colorado restaurants that have been featured on " Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.