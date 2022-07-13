Dog Lost on Colorado’s Uncompahgre Found + On Road to Recovery
A Delta dog is on the road to recovery after being lost for six weeks on the Uncompahgre.
On the Road To Recovery
The critically emaciated dog was found in Delta this week, and thanks to the efforts of Roice-Hurst Humane Society, is on the long road to recovery. The dog's owner is greatly relieved and happy.
Outrage and Heartbreak on Social Media
When photos of 13-year-old Dazee first appeared on social media, there was a great amount of outrage and heartbreak among western Colorado dog owners. The sight of the severely malnourished dog was disturbing and it was easy for folks to jump to conclusions. Without a doubt, we see more than our share of abandoned pets in the Grand Valley. However, things aren't always as they appear and that was the case in this situation.
A Frantic Search For the Lost Dog
Dazee and her humans were camping in the Uncompahgre when she wandered off on May 31. Her humans and others searched desperately for Dazee for two weeks to no avail. Dazee's owner, Camille Tedrow, of Delta, said on social media that she didn't sleep for many nights saying "she is like one of my children."
A lot of dog owners can relate to Camille's feelings about her dog. Oftentimes, our pets do feel like one of our kids. They are part of the family. It is clear from Camille's comments on Facebook that Dazee is greatly loved. If you have ever lost a pet, you can imagine what the last few weeks have been like for this family.
Lost Dog Picked Up In Delta
After she was found, the Delta County Sheriff's Office took Dazee to the vet to make sure she was able to pull through. After 6 weeks in the wilderness, Dazee was down to about 35 pounds. Roice-Hurst immediately began searching for a foster home to care for Dazee and nurse her back to health. Dazee was started on a special diet and was eating small, frequent meals.
So far, more than $1,100 has been raised for Roice-Hurst to help with vet bills and recovery costs. If you'd like to help out, you can make a donation on the Roice-Hurst website. So many people on social media were eager to help out with donations as well as offering to be a foster home.
Dazee's road to recovery may not be easy, especially considering her age. But, we are hoping and praying for a positive and successful outcome for Dazee and her family.