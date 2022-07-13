A Delta dog is on the road to recovery after being lost for six weeks on the Uncompahgre.

On the Road To Recovery

The critically emaciated dog was found in Delta this week, and thanks to the efforts of Roice-Hurst Humane Society, is on the long road to recovery. The dog's owner is greatly relieved and happy.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society via Facebook Roice-Hurst Humane Society via Facebook loading...

Outrage and Heartbreak on Social Media

When photos of 13-year-old Dazee first appeared on social media, there was a great amount of outrage and heartbreak among western Colorado dog owners. The sight of the severely malnourished dog was disturbing and it was easy for folks to jump to conclusions. Without a doubt, we see more than our share of abandoned pets in the Grand Valley. However, things aren't always as they appear and that was the case in this situation.

Rpice-Hurst Humane Society Rpice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Get our free mobile app

A Frantic Search For the Lost Dog

Dazee and her humans were camping in the Uncompahgre when she wandered off on May 31. Her humans and others searched desperately for Dazee for two weeks to no avail. Dazee's owner, Camille Tedrow, of Delta, said on social media that she didn't sleep for many nights saying "she is like one of my children."

A lot of dog owners can relate to Camille's feelings about her dog. Oftentimes, our pets do feel like one of our kids. They are part of the family. It is clear from Camille's comments on Facebook that Dazee is greatly loved. If you have ever lost a pet, you can imagine what the last few weeks have been like for this family.

Camille Tedrow via Facebook by permission Camille Tedrow via Facebook by permission loading...

Lost Dog Picked Up In Delta

After she was found, the Delta County Sheriff's Office took Dazee to the vet to make sure she was able to pull through. After 6 weeks in the wilderness, Dazee was down to about 35 pounds. Roice-Hurst immediately began searching for a foster home to care for Dazee and nurse her back to health. Dazee was started on a special diet and was eating small, frequent meals.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society via Facebook Roice-Hurst Humane Society via Facebook loading...

So far, more than $1,100 has been raised for Roice-Hurst to help with vet bills and recovery costs. If you'd like to help out, you can make a donation on the Roice-Hurst website. So many people on social media were eager to help out with donations as well as offering to be a foster home.

Dazee's road to recovery may not be easy, especially considering her age. But, we are hoping and praying for a positive and successful outcome for Dazee and her family.