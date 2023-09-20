Stay Away From the 12 Most Haunted Places in Western Colorado

Some of Colorado's oldest haunted locations have been giving people the creeps since the late 1800s. Places like the Stanley Hotel or the Colorado Prison Museum have been the subject of ghost stories for more than 100 years now.

It took some time, but eventually, explorers, minors, and the railroads each made their way across the Centennial State. Communities like Grand Junction, Montrose, Ouray, and Gunnison all date back to the late 1870s and 1880s, as do many of the ghost stories we tell today around the fire pit.

Haunted Places in Western Colorado

From the giant crematorium ovens in the basement of the Hotel Colorado to the tunnels underneath the Elks Lodge in Grand Junction, there are plenty of haunted locations in Western Colorado. You don't have to drive to the Front Range to find the ghosts. Keep going for a look at twelve of the most notorious haunts this side of the Rockies.

Haunted Grand Junction

Grand Junction is a town with lots of ghosts. The historic walking tours that show off the most haunted spots are a great way to enjoy cool fall nights with a stroll downtown. These tours also explore the ghosts that haunt the Colorado wilderness as well. Ghost hunters will also take you to find the Lady in White in Horsethief Canyon or the Ghosts of Escalante Canyon.

What Haunted Places Do You Know About?

