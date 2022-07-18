Lake View Airbnb With Hot Tub Is Perfect Romantic Colorado Getaway
If you're looking for a romantic getaway, this apartment with a beautiful lake view might fit the bill.
Airbnb On the Edge of Beautiful Vallecito Lake
This cozy Airbnb sits right on the edge of beautiful Vallecito Lake in southwest Colorado. The place has been newly renovated, but what really makes this destination attractive is the location. You are right across the street from public access to the lake, marina, and a trail that goes around the lake.
It's All About Location
What's cool about this getaway is that it doesn't really matter what your outdoor fancy is, it's a great location. Whether it's summertime hiking, kayaking, boating, paddleboarding, and fishing, or wintertime shoe shoeing, ice fishing, or skiing, this Airbnb makes a great headquarters.
Comfortable Amenities, Include Hot Tub and Grill
Each guest has their own entrance, along with a hot tub, grill, and outdoor sitting area. The inside is comfortably furnished with one bedroom, plus a couch with a twin pullout, a fully equipped kitchen, and a cool industrial-style bath surround with a tankless water heater for endless hot water.
Just Four Hours From Grand Junction
But, it still goes back to the location and the incredible view of the lake out the living room window or from the private porch. It's just four hours from Grand Junction. You're also just 18 miles from Durango if you want to do a ride on the Durango & Silverton Railroad while you're there.
