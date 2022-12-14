Is It Illegal To Have Junk Cars In Your Yard In Grand Junction?

Is it really okay to store junk cars in your Grand Junction yard?

If you live in a neighborhood where people generally don't have yards that look like a junkyard, you should consider yourself to be fortunate. That is not the case in several Grand Junction neighborhoods where it is not uncommon to have houses with a collection of cars that appear to be nothing but junk.

Do Your Neighbors Have Junk Cars In Their Yard?

You've seen them - and maybe you live next door to one. Maybe it's yours. It's a yard that looks like a junk heap - including automobiles that may or not be operable. It sure is unsightly and you have to wonder if there isn't some sort of city ordinance that would prohibit people from allowing their property to look so trashy.

What Does the Grand Junction City Ordinance Say?

Well, for starters, there is a two-car limit in terms of vehicles that are unregistered or inoperable. I've seen plenty of yards that are filled with more than two cars that are far from operable. The other stipulation is that the owner's intent is to repair or restore the vehicles. Of course, it becomes impossible to prove that someone does not intend to work on the cars eventually. Consequently, junk cars tend to live on indefinitely.

But, Wait, There's More!

The Grand Junction ordinance also stipulates the cars must be stored in the rear half of the lot, and they need to be screened or covered from sight. I would have to call foul on many examples I have witnessed of inoperable, unlicensed cars being stored right out in front of the house for the whole world to plainly see.

Is There A Penalty For Non-Compliance?

Technically, yes there is a penalty for violating the city ordinance. According to the Grand Junction Municipal Code, failure to comply with a city ordinance can result in a fine of up to $1,000 and/or one year in jail. I'd be surprised if I ever learned that someone in Grand Junction actually went to jail for having junk cars in their yard.

What About Junk Cars On the Street?

Cars on the street that are unlicensed and appear to be inoperable may be considered abandoned and could possibly be towed once a 72-hour notice is given. If you suspect a car in your neighborhood is in violation you can call Code Enforcement at 970-244-1593.

