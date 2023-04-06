Is Parking On the Curb Illegal In Colorado?

Parking legally in Colorado is a lot more complicated than you might imagine.

Parking Without Thinking

The fact is, parking is something we do every day, and it's so common we do it without giving it much thought. That means we might be keeping the law -- or possibly breaking the law without even realizing it.

Colorado law is very specific about where to park, where not to park, how to park, and how close you can park to various things. Is it possible you are parking illegally and don't know it?

Parking On A Curb In Colorado

When we say "park on the curb" that can be taken two ways. It could mean literally parking on top of the curb, which would be the same as parking on the sidewalk. Sidewalk parking is illegal - there are no two ways about it.

When someone says "park on the curb", they could simply be talking about parking along the curb, not actually on the curb. Although some sources will tell you it's 18 inches, according to the Colorado Driver Handbook, if you are parked more than 12 inches from the curb, you are parking illegally. You can park as close as you want, but not more than 12 inches from the curb.

10 Places You Can't Park In Colorado Parking seems like such a simple thing, but do you really know the dos and don'ts of parking in Colorado? Scroll on down for a look at some Colorado parking facts you probably learned years ago - but totally forgot about as the years rolled by.

10 Places You Can Open Carry Legally In Colorado As long as you are not in Denver, County, you can open carry a firearm in several places in Colorado. Local ordinances and signs must be observed and followed while in several communities, but some of Colorado's most beautiful places allow for open carry as is your right as an American citizen.