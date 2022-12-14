Here’s Where You Can See the Live Nativity In Grand Junction

There is a wonderful Christmas event happening in the Grand Valley that you might not have heard about.

The December holiday calendar is filled with special events, concerts, performances and parties - not to mention the rush to finish up Christmas shopping before the big day. But, there's one event happening in the Grand Valley that might be worth checking out in the middle of all the hustle and bustle of the season.

Once again, a group of volunteers in the Grand Valley has gotten together to produce a live nativity and Christmas story experience complete with live animals, shepherds, wise men - and even a hayride.

The Christmas Story Comes To Life

The Christmas story comes to life this weekend for three nights only - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy a 40-minute hayride and a walking tour from Nazareth to Bethlehem. Along the way, you'll meet the shepherds, visit with the wise men, pet the animals, hear the angels singing, and visit the stable where Jesus was born. Enjoy free cocoa and cookies, stories, craft, a petting zoo, and caroling around the fire.

What You Need To Know If You Go

It's going to be cold this weekend in the Grand Valley, especially after dark, so dress warmly. Be prepared to walk on rough ground - which means you should wear appropriate shoes. Because there are live animals present, no dogs are allowed. And in case you are wondering, this event is absolutely free. Sure, they will accept donations to help with the cost, but they are not requesting or demanding a financial contribution.

What Church Is Sponsoring the Live Nativity

A single church is not putting on this live nativity event. It's a group of people that come from various churches that come together every year to do the live nativity for the community. It's such a great reminder to us all about the real meaning of Christmas and why we are having this big celebration.

Where is the Live Nativity Located

You'll find the live nativity at 1280 20 Road, northeast of Fruita. The special event takes place December 16-18 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night.

