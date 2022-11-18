Grand Mesa Named Top 10 Instagram Winter Wonderland World Wide

The Grand Mesa in western Colorado has been named one of the most Instagram-worthy winter wonderlands in the entire world.

The Grand Mesa has the distinction of being the largest flat top mountain in the world with more than 500 square miles of forests, lakes, and streams. Now the iconic western Colorado mountain has made the list of the 10-most Instagram-worthy winter wonderland across the globe.

Most Instagrammed Winter Places In the World

The travel experts at SkyParkSecure compiled the list by using TripAdvisor mentions for the term 'winter wonderland' and came up with the list of the most picturesque winter scenes from around the world. Here is a look at the 10 most Instagram-worthy winter wonderlands worldwide, based on the number of Instagram posts.

#10 BEAR LAKE: UTAH, USA

Bear Lake is a beautiful, deep lake located on the Utah/Idaho border. With its turquoise water, Bear Lake is known as the "Caribbean of the Rockies."

# 9 TIANMEN MOUNTAIN NATIONAL FOREST PARK: HUNAN, CHINA

Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park is located in the Yongding District, Hunan, China and comes in at #9 on the list of winter wonderlands with 29K Instagram posts. There is a lot to like about the mountain including Heaven-Linking Avenue with 99 turns symbolizing that heaven has 9 palaces.

#8 GRAND MESA: COLOADO, USA

The Grand Mesa is #8 on the list of winter wonderlands across the globe with 39k Instagram posts. Whether it's the greens of summer, the yellows and reds of fall, or the white of winter, the Grand Mesa provides an array of stunning colors and landscapes.

#7 TAHQUAMENON FALLS: MICHIGAN, USA

Michigan's Tahquamenon Falls State Park is over 50,000 acres stretched across 13 miles. It's mostly undeveloped woodland without roads, buildings, or power lines. Of course, the waterfalls are the main attraction, featured in 40k Instagram posts.

#6 NORMAFA: BUDAPEST HUNGARY

Normafa is a popular tourist destination in Budapest, Hungary. It's known for its panoramic scenery and fresh air.

#5 HATCHER PASS: ALASKA, USA

Of course, Alaska has no shortage of fantastic winter scenes and Hatcher Pass is one of the best. Hatcher Pass is a favorite recreation area in the southeast part of the Talkeetna Mountains.

#4 MT. SEYMOUR: BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Mt. Seymour is part of Mount Seymour Provincial Park, a mountain wilderness setting in British Columbia's North Shore Mountains. Spanning 35 square kilometers, the spectacular park features several mountain peaks and lakes, and miles of hiking trails.

#3 PARTNACHKLAMM: BAVARIA, GERMANY

In the cold months, the Partnach Gorge is a magical place of ice and snow formations. The gorge is a series of galleries and tunnels that have been carved out of the rock. It's a fascinating place to visit any time of the year.

#2 JOHNSTON CANYON: ALBERTA, CANADA

Johnston Canyon is a breathtaking natural attraction, one of the most popular attractions in Banff National Park, with hiking trails & bridges to waterfalls, ridges & blue 'ink pot' spring pools.

#1 LAKE PLACID: NEW YORK, USA

Lake Placid, New York is #1 on the list of Instagram-worthy winter wonderlands with nearly 400k Instagram posts. Lake Placid is well-known to winter sports enthusiasts - and, yes, home of the 1980 Olympic "Miracle on Ice." Oh, and did we mention it's absolutely stunning?

