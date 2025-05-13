Coloradans know there is nothing quite like the restorative power of a hot spring pool. Some love their healing properties, others go for the mountain views, and relaxation.

If you live on the Western Slope, the good news is that there are several hot springs all within a couple of hours' drive. Keep scrolling and check out seven sweet soaks within three hours of Grand Junction, perfect for day trips or fun overnights.

Colorado's Best Hot Springs Within 3 Hours Of Grand Junction If you're craving relaxation on Colorado's Western Slope, you'll find it at one of our many mountain hot springs—perfect spots to soak in the scenery and unwind.

The Incredible Pools In Glenwood Springs

Two of the closest hot springs to Grand Junction are in Glenwood Springs. If you're looking for large pools with easy access, start with Glenwood Hot Springs and Iron Mountain Hot Springs—they’re both great options to check out first. If you have never soaked in Glenwood, take a virtual tour below.

Colorado is home to dozens of hot springs and geothermal pools including the world's largest mineral hot springs pool in Glenwood Springs. The pool is open year-round and is one of the most popular places to warm your bones.

Colorado's Ghost Town Hot Springs

Have you ever seen a ghost town with a hot spring? They have a couple enclosed in a large bath house as part of the Dunton Resort in San Juans. While the price tag reflects a luxury resort, the one-of-a-kind experience has me ready to book a weekend. Take a closer look at the video below.

