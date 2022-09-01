Your next Western Colorado road trip is only 65 miles out of Grand Junction. Check out the amazing events coming to the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge.

This awesome venue offers live concerts, art classes, Yoga, Qi Gong, dances, dance lessons, a Gallery, theatre performances, and more. If nothing else, you'll love the drive getting there.

Arts and Entertainment Barely an Hour Out of Grand Junction

Here's your chance to kill several birds with one stone. If you're past due for a road trip, then the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center is your destination. Until last October, I had never been there. For that I am sorry.

I enjoyed another chance to perform at this venue this last weekend. The "community room" is amazing, with an excellent stage, incredible sound system, and top-notch quality lighting.

Where to Find It

You'll find the center at 195 W. Main Street in Cedaredge, Colorado.

Waylon's Top Seven Reasons Why You Should Visit the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center

After having visited this venue twice, I've come up with a handful of reasons why you should consider checking out the events at the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center.

This events center creates an environment where people can connect and socialize.

The activities and performances are available at very affordable prices.

The center offers a variety of yoga classes and other activities promoting "healthy living".

According to Club Insure, centers such as this "...develop a culture of wellbeing across social, mental and physical health."

The center offers various basic adult education opportunities.

The facility is a true gem when it comes to performance space.

It's easily accessible to anyone in the Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose areas.

Busy Schedule for the Remainder of 2022

Here's a quick rundown of some of the events coming to the venue in 2022. This is by no means a complete list. It's barely a dent in the lineup.

August 31, 2022 - Radiance Flow Yoga with Melissa Newell

September 29, 2022 - Nathan McEuen in concert

October 21, 2022 - Pierce Pettis in concert

September 2, 2022 - Summer Concert Series with David Starr

September 7, 2022 - Conversations on Consciousness

September 18, 2022 - Family Art Day

September 24, 2022 - PeaceFULL flow & restore yoga

Now that I've had a chance to play at this venue, I find myself motivated to encourage you to visit. First, the 60-or-so mile drive from Grand Junction to Cedaredge certainly is pleasant. Second, once you get there, you'll find great art and events. While in Cedaredge you might even check out one of the awesome restaurants.

