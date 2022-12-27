Grand Junction’s Redlands Parkway Boat Ramp Parking Lot Closed

Construction is underway at Grand Junction, Colorado's Blue Heron boat ramp. Contrary to previous statements from the City of Grand Junction, the parking area will be temporarily closed.

Don't let this discourage you from using the trail that passes the parking lot. The bike path will remain open.

Original Statement From The City of Grand Junction

On December 8, 2022, The Daily Sentinel reported the existing boat ramp would be closed during the project, but the parking lot would remain open. On December 20, 2022, the city announced due to safety concerns, it was necessary to close the parking lot.

Construction at The Redlands Parkway Boat Ramp/Blue Heron

A press release from the City of Grand Junction indicated the current boat ramp, which is unpaved, can sometimes be a challenge to navigate while putting in and taking out of the Colorado River. In addition, the pedestrian ramp will improve access to the area known as “the beach” at Blue Heron.

Access to the beach is being improved for those who want access to the river for rafting, paddleboarding, and kayaking, to play fetch with their dogs, or simply recreate at the water’s edge.” - gjcity.org

The press release adds that work on the ramps is expected to take place during the day on weekdays and finish in the spring of 2023.

The new ramps will improve access to the river for the public as well as emergency services.” - gjcity.org

A Change Of Plans

A statement from the City of Grand Junction posted on December 20, 2022, states:

Due to concerns related to safety, the parking area at Redland Parkway Boat Ramp/Blue Heron is fully closed to the public beginning today, December 20, 2022. The public may use the bike path that passes the parking lot; however access into the lot is not permitted. Closure for construction is expected to continue until late February. We will continue to update the public as construction continues through the winter.

