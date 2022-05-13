Grand Junction Reports Highest Winds in 3 Decades

Grand Junction is competing for the title of Windy City because the city just shattered its own record when it comes to average winds.

According to a new report from the US National Weather Service for Grand Junction, Colorado we've seen higher winds in the past month than we have in 35 years!

Spring Time Means High Winds in Colorado

Each Spring residents of Colorado expect high winds, but this year has been different than years prior.

The National Weather Service stated:

This past month was the windiest period at the Grand Junction Airport in the last 35 years based on the average wind. Peak winds reached or exceeded 45 mph 11 times, 50 mph 6 times, and 60 mph 3 times.

Talk about being blown away by data right?

What Causes High Winds in Colorado?

According to the National Weather Service:

two main causes of high winds in Colorado during the cold season are the air pressure difference between strong low pressure and cold high pressure systems, and Chinook winds developing across the Front Range and other mountain ranges.

However, KDVR also reports that the jet stream and La Nina could also be to blame for these crazy Colorado winds.

How to Stay Safe During High Winds in Colorado

During a high wind advisory in Colorado there are a few things you can do to protect yourself and your property:

bring lightweight items indoors or tie them down

close your windows (the high winds bring in dirt and debris that you do not want to breathe in)

avoid driving on the highway if you have a lightweight or high profile vehicle

avoid buildings under construction as they may collapse or materials from the site may come flying your way

do not approach power lines that have fallen due to high winds, call the utility company.

avoid windows and stay in the lower part of your home during a windstorm

The NWS says that the winds should ease up in the coming weeks, but in the meantime stay safe and be alert because these winds are nothing to play around with.

