Arrests Related To Car Break-Ins at Grand Junction Colorado Trailheads
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests related to a string of car break-ins at Grand Junction, Colorado area trailheads.
These events serve as an urgent reminder to lock your vehicles and take your valuables with you when visiting Western Colorado trails.
Two Arrests On the Colorado National Monument
On June 2, 2022, deputies responded to assist Monument Rangers with a traffic stop on the Colorado National Monument. Two men were taken into custody. They have been identified as:
- Armando Roman Vasquez, 28, of New York
- Piero Boris Moras Sanchez, 30, of New York
Stolen Property Recovered
According to a post from crimewatch.net dated June 8, 2022, Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputies recovered stolen property from recent car break-ins and referred the case to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office property crimes investigation unit.
Investigators believe the pair to be responsible for a number of break-ins at:
- Independence Monument trailhead
- Liberty Cap Trailhead
- Coke Ovens overlook
- Chipeta Golf Course.
Other Charges
Crimewatch.net added the suspects also match the individuals seen in surveillance video using stolen credit cards from recent thefts at Grand Junction area businesses.
Roman Vasquez and Moras Sanchez have been arrested and are facing the following charges:
- Two counts of Theft from Motor Vehicle PO1
- Two counts First Degree Criminal Trespass of Auto F5
- Two counts of 2nd Deg Crim Trespass of MotorVeh - M2
- Fraud ID Theft Possesses Info W/O Permission F5
- Two counts of Fraud ID Theft With Intent to Defraud F4
- Two counts of Fraud ID Theft Uses info to Obtain F4
- Two counts of Theft $750 - $2000 – M1
- Two counts of Theft $300 - $750 M2
- Theft $1000-$2000 from MotorVeh - M1
- Theft $2000 - $5000 F6
- Criminal Mischief – Less than $300 – M3
- Criminal Mischief - M2
- Unauthorized Use of Financial Transaction Device F6
- ID Theft - Possession W/ intent to use - M2
- Criminal Attempt – PO1
Moras Sanchez was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Alabama for similar crimes.
Urgent Reminder - Don't Leave Valuables In Your Car
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to "leave all valuables at home before you hit the trail." Let's face it, when you're five miles down a trail, your car back at the trailhead is a sitting duck.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office reports a rise of thieves targeting parked cars at trailheads and going as far as to break windows and disable alarm systems. You're asked to take the following precautions:
- Leave all valuables at home or take them with you on the trail
- Lock your car
- See something suspicious? Call 911
When hiking, the only thing of value I leave behind is a can of spray-on sunscreen. In the event someone feels they need it more than I do, all they have to do is ask. There's no need to break into my car. I would be happy to share.