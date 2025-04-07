The weather in Grand Junction, Colorado, is finally starting to warm up. That means we can hit the hiking trails with our friends and family.

We thought we'd give you our favorite place to take your family, whether they live here or they're just visiting, for some springtime hikies.

That would be the Colorado National Monument.

Family-Friendly Hiking Trails in the Colorado National Monument

Hiking in Colorado National Monument Thinkstock loading...

Let's face it, we're all not prepared to take a hike where we need to pack for the long journey. Most of us would be content driving to the trailhead, spending 20 minutes or so walking, and heading back to our car.

This is especially true if we have our children in tow.

The good news is if we let them run around for 20 minutes, climbing and bouncing around, maybe, just maybe, they'll be a little more chill when we get home.

The Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction --or Fruita, depending on your starting point-- is one of the best family-friendly hikes in the Valley.

If you're looking for the perfect easy trails, we've got you covered.

Alcove Nature Trail

Alcove Trail in the Colorado National Monument Google Maps loading...

Perfect for a family with little ones. The Alcove Nature Trail is a one-mile round trip that travels through a box canyon to an alcove. You can teach your little ones about some of the wildlife, plants, and formations that can be found in the Colorado National Monument.

Canyon Rim Trail

Canyon Rim in the Colorado National Monument Google Maps loading...

Starting behind the Saddlehorn Visitor Center and ending at Book Cliffs View, this one-mile roundtrip follows the cliff edge above Wedding Canyon. You'll be treated to views of the impressive Independence Monument and the colorful canyon.

Lizard in the Colorado National Monument Just one of the many examples of wildlife you could see in the Colorado National Monument (Photo by Thinkstock) loading...

Devil's Kitchen Trail

Devil's Kitchen in the Colorado National Monument Google Maps loading...

Despite the name, this 1.6-mile roundtrip trail is considered easy to moderate, which leads to a unique rock formation where large boulders have created a grotto-like area. It's a fun place for families to explore.

Otto's Trail

Otto's Trail in the Colorado National Monument Google Maps loading...

Otto's is your initiation trail in the Colorado National Monument. The super-easy 0.8-mile roundtrip trail gently slopes through pinyon-juniper woodlands to an overlook with excellent views of Sentinel Spire, Pipe Organ, Praying Hands, and Independence Monument. It also offers great views across the Grand Valley.

Window Rock Trail

This is a very short and easy 0.5-mile roundtrip loop trail located near the Saddlehorn Campground. It goes through pinyon-juniper woodland to an overlook with excellent views of Monument and Wedding Canyons, including Window Rock.

Coke Ovens Trail

Coke Ovens Trail In the Colorado National Monument Google Maps loading...

This is a relatively short one-mile round trip trail with a gentle descent to an overlook above the unique Coke Ovens rock formations. You won't get up close to the formations themselves, but the panoramic views of the upper reaches of Monument Canyon are rewarding.

Colorado National Monument A view of the Coke Ovens in the Colorado National Monument (Photo by Thinkstock) loading...

Tips for Hiking in Colorado's National Monument

You'll want to make sure you're prepared for anything in the Colorado National Monument.

During spring, the weather can change at any moment. It could start out warm but end up extremely cold. Make sure you have appropriate layers and clothing.

During the summer months, it can get extremely hot, so you'll want to be prepared for temperatures in the desert.

Here are some brief tips for you to follow:

Bring plenty of water: The Colorado National Monument is a desert environment, and there are no water sources along the trails. A minimum of one gallon per person per day is recommended.

The Colorado National Monument is a desert environment, and there are no water sources along the trails. A minimum of one gallon per person per day is recommended. Wear sun protection: Hats, sunscreen, and appropriate clothing are essential as there is limited shade on most trails.

Hats, sunscreen, and appropriate clothing are essential as there is limited shade on most trails. Be aware of the drop-offs: Some of these easy trails still follow canyon rims, so keep a close eye on children.

Some of these easy trails still follow canyon rims, so keep a close eye on children. No pets allowed: Pets are prohibited on all trails within the Colorado National Monument.

Pets are prohibited on all trails within the Colorado National Monument. Entrance Fee: There is an entrance fee to access the Colorado National Monument.

