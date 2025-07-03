Every year on Independence Day, a group of climbers led by Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Jose Iglesias climb Independence Monument in the Colorado National Monument.

This year, the climb will not go as normally planned. There's good news as to why this is happening.

The History Behind the Independence Day Climb of the Independence Monument

The annual Independence Day Climb is an event that allows Coloradans to enjoy our National Monument while rooting for the climbers to carry our nation's flag to the top of Western Colorado's most recognizable rock formation.

The climb has been going on for more than 30 years, to pay homage to the 4th of July flag raising and Independence Monument climb, led by the first Monument Superintendent, John Otto, in the year 1911.

Why Won't the Independence Day Climb Happen in 2025?

The Colorado National Monument shared information on its Facebook page, giving the reason behind not climbing the monument this year.

According to the post, a pair of breeding peregrine falcons have fledglings in the nest that will not be leaving the nest before the climb.

There will, however, still be celebrations for the Independence Monument at Independence Monument View. The festivities will include activities for kids and an excellent history lesson about the legacy of John Otto, the significance of his historic climb.

10 Facts You Might Not Know About Colorado's Independence Monument The best way to really experience the Colorado National Monument is not to view it from the overlooks on Rim Rock Drive, it's to follow the footsteps of John Otto and explore the park for yourself. Scroll on to learn 10 facts you may not have known about one of the most popular destinations inside Colorado's National Monument. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams

The Story of Grand Junction Colorado's 'Hermit of Monument Canyon' Follow 'Serpent's Trail' and 'Otto's Trail' inside the Colorado National Monument.