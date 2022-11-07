School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days.

Growing Up With Colorado Snowstorms and Blizzards

Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.

That was in the 70s when didn't have cell phones or the internet. The only way to find out if school was in session was to listen to the local radio station or maybe catch a report on a Denver television station. I remember those snowy mornings, listening intently and anxiously in my pajamas to the radio to see if Akron or Brush would get mentioned.

In those days on the Colorado plains, snowfall was often times measured in feet - not inches. Every year, we could expect numerous snow days throughout the school year. Here in western Colorado, however, snow days are rare, although they do happen occasionally. Sometimes schools will operate on a delayed start time.

Canva Canva loading...

When Does D51 Make the Decision to Delay or Cancel School?

Ideally, when there is inclement weather, the school district hopes to make a decision by 5:00 a.m. or 5:30 a.m so that parents can be notified and make plans. If a school delay turns into a cancellation, school officials hope to make that call by 6:00 a.m. Occasionally, a change in the weather may necessitate a later decision.

Get our free mobile app

How To Know If Mesa County Schools Are Delayed or Cancelled

The best and easiest way for parents to learn about school delays and cancellations is with a cell phone. Contact information provided at registration will be used by the school district to make calls and to send emails with updates on cancellations, delays, and early releases. Parents can also opt-in for text message updates by texting "Yes" to 67587.

Other ways to learn about the status of school for the day are by checking the D51 website, Facebook page, Twitter, and Instagram. You can always go "old school" and listen to your favorite radio station for updates, or tune in to local TV stations.

A Final Word About Texts, Emails, and Calls

No news is good news. Messages from the school district will only be sent if there is a delay or cancellation. If you don't receive a message, it means school will be held as scheduled - and it's business as usual.

If you have other questions about weather-related school closures, cancellations, and delays, there is some good information posted on the D51 website.

Grand Junction & Western Colorado Snow 1940s and 50s - Robert Grant Photos Snow has fallen in Western Colorado! Let's take a look back to Grand Junction and Western Colorado of the 1940s and 50s with these Robert Grant photos.

How Much Snow Falls in Western Colorado During November? Winter is right around the corner in western Colorado but how much snow should we expect in November? We're taking a look at average November snowfall totals for cities on the western slope. Find out how many snowy days each city can expect in November, and how much snow usually falls.