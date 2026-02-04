Downtown Grand Junction parking just got real.

And by real, we mean pricier and more complicated.

Because nothing screams “good time” like feeding another meter.

Grand Junction's Meter Madness: What’s New

The City of Grand Junction is tweaking most of the rates and rules in its downtown parking system, officially “to support local businesses and visitors,” unofficially because people kept leaving their cars there all day.

Short-term street meters now run $1.30 per hour for the 2-hour spaces, and $1.20 for 4-hour zones and parking garage ground level. Monthly parking permits? They’re now $50 a month. Want a reserved spot? Surface spaces go for $55, covered for $80. Yep. That’s real.

The City says shuffling time limits on 3rd through 7th Streets will boost turnover “near high-demand areas.” Don’t expect to nab that sweet meter right outside your fave latte joint for a whole afternoon nap.

Free Time Isn’t a Dirty Word in Grand Junction

Before you throw your wallet into the Colorado River, hear this: parking is free outside of enforcement hours. Weekdays before 8 a.m., after 4 p.m., weekends, and federal holidays. Handicap placards? Still free at meters and lots.

Payment options are old-school (coins), slightly modern (credit/debit cards with fees), and fully modern (Passport app with a fee) because nothing says convenience like another app telling you when your meter’s about to expire.

