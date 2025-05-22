Grand Junction, Colorado, is a well-known hotspot for tourists and newcomers,but locals can spot visitors with ease.

Being unique presents both advantages and challenges. While exploring a new area is exciting, tourists inevitably display certain unmistakable signs that set them apart.

When you travel to an unfamiliar place, it’s clear that things can look vastly different. No matter how hard you try, blending in is often more challenging than it seems. Here are the top five definitive ways to spot a newcomer in Grand Junction.

How Locals Handle the Weather

Coloradans are well-acquainted with extreme weather, while tourists and newcomers often struggle to adjust. When temperatures fall below 70 degrees, the average person might reach for heavy winter clothing. In contrast, true Colorado natives embrace this weather, confidently stepping out in sandals and shorts.

Why Elevation Catches Visitors Off Guard

Each day here is stunning, offering unbeatable opportunities to immerse yourself in nature through hiking, biking, or exploring the trails. Tourists are captivated by the mountains, but reaching them can prove challenging. As the elevation rises, many notice how the air grows thinner and express their surprise at the difference in breathing. It’s all part of the experience.

The Tell-Tale Sound of an Outsider

Every state has its unique slang and accent, and it's straightforward to spot newcomers by their speech patterns. Pay attention to how they pronounce and enunciate each syllable. Notice if they have a long drawl in their words or if they interrupt conversations frequently. By listening closely, you will easily identify their accent.

Dispensaries Are No Big Deal Here

As one of the pioneering states to legalize recreational marijuana, dispensaries have become a familiar sight. People can explore a wide range of products, including vapes, pills, edibles, and more.

Colorado Culture Shock Is Real

Tourists visiting this state often find it surprising not only that the consumption of these items is legal, but also that the selection is so diverse.. This provides an excellent opportunity for visitors to learn about different consumption methods and find products that suit their preferences.

