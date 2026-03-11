Very once in a while, a scam pops up that sounds just believable enough to make people panic for a moment.

The Grand Junction Police Department is warning residents about one making the rounds right now involving something most people don’t want to deal with in the first place: jury duty.

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What is the Latest Scam in Grand Junction?

According to police, scammers are calling people and pretending to represent a court, law enforcement agency, or another government office. The caller claims the person missed jury duty and now faces fines, arrest, or other legal trouble unless they immediately pay a fee or provide personal information.

Let’s be very clear about something.

That’s not how this works.

Real courts do not call you out of the blue, demanding money over the phone because you missed jury duty. They also don’t threaten instant arrest if you don’t pay immediately.

Police say there are a few big red flags people should watch for:

Someone demanding immediate payment over the phone

Requests to pay using gift cards, wire transfers, or payment apps

Threats of immediate arrest if you don’t comply

Caller ID that appears to come from a court or law enforcement agency

If you get a call like this, the best move is simple: hang up.

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Do not send money. Do not give out personal information.

If you’re worried the call might somehow be legitimate, contact your local court directly using the official phone number listed online and ask them yourself.

And if you believe someone tried to scam you, you can report it to the Grand Junction Police Department’s non-emergency line at 970-242-6707.

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