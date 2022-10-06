Where to Stay in Grand Junction, Cool Hotels + More

Colorado is a great place to visit, but an even better place to call home. Naturally, your friends and family will all want to visit. Will they stay with you, or do you need to find them a great hotel?

Grand Junction is loaded with great places to stay. Hotels, local B&Bs, and several unique Airbnbs make the Grand Valley an exciting place to visit. You can go traditional in a great hotel, or stay in a rental with a fantastic view atop the Colorado National Monument.

Grand Junction Hotels

Grand Junction is loaded with great hotels. Many of them include breakfast and other amenities we all like to see upon check-in. Below we will showcase Grand Junction hotel options and some b&bs. Scroll on for links to check rates and availability so you can start making plans as soon as you like.

Grand Junction Bed and Breakfast Locations

If you are looking for something other than a hotel, a couple of popular b&bs in town might be a better fit. Castle Creek Bed and Breakfast on Horizon Drive, Willow Pond Bed and Breakfast, and Two Rivers Winery are all great options for anyone looking for that home-away-from-home feeling.

Airbnb Rentals Around Grand Junction

Grand Junction is full of lots of creative people who host Airbnb rentals in town. Some local families have put together vacation rentals near the Colorado National Monument or up on the Grand Mesa with some fantastic rustic themes.

