Do you remember when you used to buy lumber and building materials at 432 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado? Later, you would go there to get your hair styled and a pedicure. Someone new is moving in. Who are the new neighbors?

A number of businesses have called the northwest corner of 5th and North Avenue home. Have you seen who's setting up shop now?

The Old Days In Grand Junction, Colorado

The second to last time I was in this building, I was there to purchase Olympic stain for my grandma's house. Back then we called it Denning Lumber and/or Valley Lumber.

Valley Lumber in Grand Junction, Colorado 2008 Google Maps loading...

The last time I was there our radio stations were hosting the Bob and Sherry Show at Salon Professional Academy. Yes, this former lumber yard had been sold and converted to a cosmetology school. Today, June 6, 2022, someone new is moving in, and once again, this building will be used for education.

Grand Junction old Salon Professional Academy sign Waylon Jordan loading...

A New School In The Place of an Old School Across the Street From a High School

A new institution for learning has moved into 432 North Avenue in Grand Junction. You'll spot it across the street from Grand Junction High School.

Please make welcome IntelliTec College to 432 North Avenue. They have closed their cosmetology facility at 2464 Patterson Road in Grand Junction. I called and spoke with a rep at Intellitec. They informed me the building at 2464 Patterson Road is under new ownership and will undergo renovations. With that, the school has relocated to North Avenue.

Grand Junction IntelliTec College Cosmetology Waylon Jordan loading...

Open and Ready to Serve You

Looking at the official IntelliTec College Cosmetology Salon Facebook page, it appears they offer a wide variety of services. You might visit this location if interested in:

Haircut and style

Child haircut and style

Perm

All over color

Highlights

Spa manicure

Spa pedicure

Full set

Cleansing facial

Specialty facial

Back treatment

Makeup application

Brow/lip/chin waxing

Underarm wax

Back wax

I'm no expert when it comes to having your back waxed (that's my story and I'm sticking to it) but the price of $20 seems very reasonable. I wouldn't wax someone's back for a thousand dollars, let alone twenty bucks (again, that's my story and I'm sticking to it).

Welcome To North Avenue

In my personal opinion, this new location on North Avenue is excellent. It's conveniently located, offering needed services to the area. In other words:

Location = excellent

Parking = excellent

Building = excellent

Visibility = excellent

The IntelliTec rep informed me the salon is open and appointments are available. They can be contacted at (970) 241-3452 or at cosmogj@intellitec.edu.

Salon hours are:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Closed on Saturday and Sunday.

