Grand Junction Fun House For Sale on Hall Drive Has It All
Today we are checking out a Grand Junction home in Fruitvale that comes with all the toys yet is still affordable! A rare thing in the Grand Valley so this one will go quickly.
It's the perfect home to entertain, swim, and play. This home is presented by Amy Ashcraft with
The Fruitvale Home Was Built to Entertain
This single-family ranch-style home offers two living areas, an open kitchen, and a backyard oasis that you'll never want to leave. This home includes 1,764 square feet of living space on a .25-acre lot.
Where is Hall Drive in Grand Junction?
Hall Drive is located off E 1/2 Road and Grand Valley Drive. This neighborhood is just down E 1/2 Road from Long Family Memorial Park and Grand Junction's Central High School.
Check Out All the Fun in the Backyard
Out in the backyard, this home features an in-ground saltwater swimming pool. You'll also find a hot tub next to the pool. The backyard also features a water feature and a small pond. Fish can be kept in the water feature. The previous owners would let the kids feed them from the small bridge built over the pond in the backyard. Scroll on for a closer look.