Today we are checking out a Grand Junction home in Fruitvale that comes with all the toys yet is still affordable! A rare thing in the Grand Valley so this one will go quickly.

It's the perfect home to entertain, swim, and play. This home is presented by Amy Ashcraft with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and was just added to the listings at Realtor.com.

Get our free mobile app

The Fruitvale Home Was Built to Entertain

This single-family ranch-style home offers two living areas, an open kitchen, and a backyard oasis that you'll never want to leave. This home includes 1,764 square feet of living space on a .25-acre lot.

Where is Hall Drive in Grand Junction?

Hall Drive is located off E 1/2 Road and Grand Valley Drive. This neighborhood is just down E 1/2 Road from Long Family Memorial Park and Grand Junction's Central High School.

Check Out All the Fun in the Backyard

Out in the backyard, this home features an in-ground saltwater swimming pool. You'll also find a hot tub next to the pool. The backyard also features a water feature and a small pond. Fish can be kept in the water feature. The previous owners would let the kids feed them from the small bridge built over the pond in the backyard. Scroll on for a closer look.

Grand Junction Fun House For Sale on Hall Drive Has It All This affordable single-family home in Grand Junction was just added to the listings at Realtor.com during the last week of September. Enjoy your own pool, hot tub, and game room, and the water feature in the backyard.

KEEP GOING: Grand Junction Home for Sale on the Edge of Eagle Rim Park Check out this Grand Junction home located across the Colorado River from Las Colonias Amphitheater near Eagle Rim Park. Enjoy a huge backyard pool with a diving board, six bedrooms, and four bathrooms located on Cheyenne Drive.