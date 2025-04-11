The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado
If you hear one complaint about living in Grand Junction, Colorado, it's the outrageous cost of living.
Scroll through any Facebook group that shares rentals and houses for sale, and you'll be entertained by all the bashing in the comments. Who can blame them, though, when some people charge a couple of months' salary for a one-bedroom apartment?
Read More: Tiny Colorado Towns Known for Very Big Things
That last part may be a bit of a stretch, but not much.
Where are the Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction?
If we asked you to guess, you'd probably guess the usual ... the Redlands. While that may be close to the top, it's not the most expensive.
Keep scrolling to see the most expensive neighborhoods:
The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction
Gallery Credit: Tim Gray
If you thought living in Grand Junction cost you an arm and a leg, at least you don't live in one of the cities below:
6 Colorado Cities Named Most Expensive in the United States
Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams
Imagine trying to live in Aspen. 😳 👇🏻
14 of the 22 Most Expensive Houses on the Market in Colorado Can Be Found in Aspen
Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan