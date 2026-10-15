Odds are somebody in Colorado skis before Halloween. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Winter Park are all racing to open as soon as they can, and most of the big names already have their November dates on the calendar.

Last winter was rough on Colorado ski areas. Not much snow, way too much warm weather, and several resorts had to push back their opening days. This year everybody's hoping El Niño shows up and actually does its job.

Every date below is weather permitting. Last year showed how much that matters.

Get our free mobile app

Western Slope Ski Area Opening Dates

But Summit County Ski Resorts Could Open in October

Keystone is already selling lift tickets for Saturday, Oct. 24. The resort says that's not an official opening day, so don't call in sick yet.

Read More: Colorado's Massive New Chairlift Is Changing Powderhorn

A winter weather advisory called for 6 to 12 inches in the Summit County mountains this week, so it might not be a long wait.

The Rest of Colorado's Ski Resort Opening Dates

Some of these dates will probably move. If they do, we'll update the list.

Colorado Boasts Some of the Longest Ski Runs in North America These Colorado ski runs are some of the longest anywhere in North America.

Colorado's Best Ski Slopes For Beginners If you are a beginner skier and wondering where some good places are in Colorado to get on the slopes and experience some mellow terrain to help you hone your skills, you've come to the right place. We got some good advice from zrankings.com on Colorado's best ski resorts for beginner skiers.