Colorado Ski Resort Opening Dates for 2026-27: Powderhorn, Breckenridge, Vail and More
Odds are somebody in Colorado skis before Halloween. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Winter Park are all racing to open as soon as they can, and most of the big names already have their November dates on the calendar.
Last winter was rough on Colorado ski areas. Not much snow, way too much warm weather, and several resorts had to push back their opening days. This year everybody's hoping El Niño shows up and actually does its job.
Every date below is weather permitting. Last year showed how much that matters.
Western Slope Ski Area Opening Dates
- Powderhorn (Grand Mesa): Friday, Nov. 20 (tentative). It's also turning 60, with a birthday party on Dec. 5.
- Purgatory (Durango): Friday, Nov. 20
- Crested Butte: Wednesday, Nov. 25
- Telluride: Targeting Thursday, Nov. 26 (yes, Thanksgiving), but Telluride's own website still lists its dates as TBD
- Aspen Mountain and Snowmass: Thursday, Nov. 26
- Sunlight (Glenwood Springs): Second weekend of December
- Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk: Saturday, Dec. 12
- Silverton Mountain: Thursday, Dec. 31
But Summit County Ski Resorts Could Open in October
Keystone is already selling lift tickets for Saturday, Oct. 24. The resort says that's not an official opening day, so don't call in sick yet.
Read More: Colorado's Massive New Chairlift Is Changing Powderhorn
A winter weather advisory called for 6 to 12 inches in the Summit County mountains this week, so it might not be a long wait.
The Rest of Colorado's Ski Resort Opening Dates
- Breckenridge and Copper Mountain: Friday, Nov. 6
- Vail: Friday, Nov. 13
- Eldora: Expected Friday, Nov. 13, but Eldora hasn't posted an official date
- Steamboat: Saturday, Nov. 21
- Beaver Creek and Granby Ranch: Wednesday, Nov. 25
- Monarch: Early December, no exact date yet
- Howelsen Hill: Saturday, Dec. 5 (projected)
- Ski Cooper: Wednesday, Dec. 9 (tentative)
- Echo Mountain: Mid-December. Echo hasn't posted an official date yet.
- Wolf Creek: No date. Wolf Creek doesn't pick one ahead of time; it opens when there's enough natural snow.
Some of these dates will probably move. If they do, we'll update the list.
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Gallery Credit: Wes Adams