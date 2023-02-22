13 Grand Junction Concerts You Should See in 2023
The concert scene is warming up for 2023 in western Colorado, and Grand Junction is ready for live music. We're ready too!
Here come 13 concerts that are already on the books for 2023, and tickets are on sale now. Let's see who has already announced shows for the year ahead.
Concerts To Watch for in Grand Junction
Grand Junction will host a series of awesome tribute shows at the Mesa Theater early this year. Colorado tributes to the Deftones, Tool and Alice in Chains are all headed to town. If you enjoy the classics, the Black Jacket Symphony will perform Fleetwood Mac's Rumors at the Avalon Theater
Additional Outdoor Dates Coming Soon
Las Colonias Amphitheater has only just begun to announce the 2023 season, and we expect a bunch of announcements soon to follow up on an epic 2022 season. We got Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, and Whiskey Myers last year and we're ready for more. Cody Johnson got such a response from Grand Junction, he's headed back here this year for Country Jam. Keep an eye on our station app for announcements about the latest shows as they are made known in the coming weeks.
Something Besides Concerts?
We love our live music in Grand Junction, but we love to laugh as well. Don't sleep on the comedy shows that are in the mix this year. Grand Junction is getting a visit from Bobcat Goldthwait (March 17th at the Mesa Theater), Brian Regan (2/24 at the Avalon Theatre), and Jim Gaffigan (May 18th at Las Colonias Amphitheater).