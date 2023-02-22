The concert scene is warming up for 2023 in western Colorado, and Grand Junction is ready for live music. We're ready too!

Here come 13 concerts that are already on the books for 2023, and tickets are on sale now. Let's see who has already announced shows for the year ahead.

Get our free mobile app

Concerts To Watch for in Grand Junction

Grand Junction will host a series of awesome tribute shows at the Mesa Theater early this year. Colorado tributes to the Deftones, Tool and Alice in Chains are all headed to town. If you enjoy the classics, the Black Jacket Symphony will perform Fleetwood Mac's Rumors at the Avalon Theater

Additional Outdoor Dates Coming Soon

Las Colonias Amphitheater has only just begun to announce the 2023 season, and we expect a bunch of announcements soon to follow up on an epic 2022 season. We got Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, and Whiskey Myers last year and we're ready for more. Cody Johnson got such a response from Grand Junction, he's headed back here this year for Country Jam. Keep an eye on our station app for announcements about the latest shows as they are made known in the coming weeks.

Something Besides Concerts?

We love our live music in Grand Junction, but we love to laugh as well. Don't sleep on the comedy shows that are in the mix this year. Grand Junction is getting a visit from Bobcat Goldthwait (March 17th at the Mesa Theater), Brian Regan (2/24 at the Avalon Theatre), and Jim Gaffigan (May 18th at Las Colonias Amphitheater).

13 Grand Junction Concerts You Should See in 2023 Scroll on to check out 13 shows that are set for Grand Junction, Colorado in 2023. From the historic Avalon Theatre to the Amphitheater at Las Colonias, see who has shows locked in so far for the year ahead in western Colorado.

MORE: Tips for Enjoying Outdoor Concerts at Las Colonias Amphitheater We love having the outdoor Las Colonias Amphitheater along the Colorado River here in Grand Junction. We asked you for some tips you might give someone going to a concert at this venue for the first time. Scroll on for things you should know about concerts at the Amp.