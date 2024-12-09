You may not be able to drive through the amazing blue light display in Grand Junction, Colo., but you can pay tribute differently.

Everyone knew about Grand Junction's blue light display that was visible while traveling on I-70. Many media outlets covered the local phenomenon, sharing a little piece of the Grand Valley with the world.

Sadly in 2019, the original owner and creator of the "Blue Forest," Marc Cadez, passed away leaving his house to his niece Nicole Quintana. Nicole and her husband carried on the tradition through 2020, which was the last year of the spectacular display.

Some Quick Facts About Grand Junction's Blue Light House

The Blue Forest or Blue Light House got its start in 2006 when Cadez started the tradition. Back then it had 39,700 lights. From there, it grew into the impressive light show we grew to love.

In the end, the expansive blue light display had nearly 600,000 blue holiday lights, 8,776 strings of lights, 256 light-up deer, and four miles of extension cords. Whoa!

Paying Tribute to the Blue Forest in Grand Junction

Everyone misses the Blue Forest display, so that's where the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens is stepping in.

Starting this year (2024,) the Botanical Gardens will light up with the signature blue lights on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights during December from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for individuals or $25 for families.

