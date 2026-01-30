What We Know About the Fatal I-70 Hockey Team Crash
New details continue to emerge following the deadly Interstate 70 crash near the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel that involved a Colorado Department of Transportation snowplow and a van carrying a youth hockey team.
Authorities now confirm the van was transporting the Santa Clarita Flyers girls’ hockey team from California as they traveled to a tournament in Colorado.
What Investigators Say Happened
The crash occurred around 8:50 Thursday morning near mile marker 218 in Clear Creek County.
According to preliminary findings, the CDOT snowplow lost control in winter driving conditions, crossed the median, and struck at least two vehicles, triggering a chain-reaction crash.
The hockey team’s van was hit and forced down an embankment.
Victims and Injuries
One adult was killed at the scene. He has been identified by multiple outlets as the father of one of the players, though officials are still completing formal notifications.
Eight others were hospitalized, including five juveniles and three adults.
One child was airlifted with critical injuries, while others were transported by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Closures and Ongoing Investigation
Eastbound I-70 remained closed for several hours as emergency crews responded and investigators worked the scene, causing major travel disruptions through one of Colorado’s busiest mountain corridors.
The Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is leading the investigation and has not yet said whether citations or charges will be filed.
Read More: The Heartwarming Legacy Of Shep The Turnpike Dog In Colorado
Despite the tragedy, team officials say players who were not seriously injured made the difficult decision to continue participating in their scheduled tournament.
Authorities continue to urge drivers to use extreme caution when traveling through the mountains during winter storms, particularly in areas known for whiteout conditions and slick roads.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Colorado's Most Perilous Roads?
Gallery Credit: Tim Gray
Dangerous Road: Colorado's Wolf Creek Pass
Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews
12 Strange Things You See on the Side of the Road in Colorado
Gallery Credit: Wes Adams