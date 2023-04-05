Get Away From the Crowds With Free Camping At Stunner Campground

If you need a change of scenery and truly want to get away from it all, there's a small campground in southern Colorado that might be the perfect destination.

When You Want To Get Away From the Crowds

At an elevation of 9700 feet, Stunner Campground sits two miles below the top of Stunner Pass-halfway between Pagosa Springs and Alamosa in southern Colorado. It's a beautiful, remote area in the Rio Grand National Forest - and the camping is free.

If you don't like crowds, you have no worries at Stunner Campground because there are only five campsites available. Even if the campground is full, you're not going to feel crowded. The nearest town, Platoro, is 26 minutes away.

What You'll Find At Stunner Campground

Every campsite in the Stunner Campground has a table, fire pit, and adequate parking. There is a vault-type toilet in the campground - which is better than nothing. The campground does not have potable water, so you'll need to bring your own. This is a primitive campground intended for tent camping.

Fishing is available in the Alamosa River, but it's severely limited between the campground and Terrace Reservoir because of naturally acidic water. There are some marvelous scenic drives nearby on forest road 250 & 380.

Check Out the Ghost Town of Stunner

A bonus for Colorado history buffs is the ghost town of Stunner, just east of the campground. Stunner failed as a mining town because of transportation problems and non-producing mines.

Free Camping At Colorado's Stunner Campground If you want to get away from the crowds and enjoy the scenic beauty of the Rocky Mountains and national forest land, check out Stunner Campground in southern Colorado. Scroll through the images below for a quick tour of this remote campground.

