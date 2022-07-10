A man from Florida visited Colorado's legendary Lakeside Amusement Park in 2021 and was injured on the Cyclone roller coaster. Now, he's suing, and people are giving him a very hard time.

Lakeside has been around since 1908, along the shore of Lake Rhoda, providing decades of entertainment for the Denver area. There's no question that the park is no Elitch Gardens, but the park has its own charm and many people love it.

According to the park's website the famed Cyclone roller coaster, which first started operating in 1940, is not currently running. It's not clear if that is because the park, according to 9News, is being sued by this man from Florida, who broke his wrist while he had his arms in the air while riding the coaster.

I've only ridden the Cyclone one time, and it scared the living daylights out of me, while I held on for dear life. I wasn't about to let my arms leave my side, as I needed my hands to hold onto the seat. This man held no such fear, apparently, and is just wanting the park to pay his medical expenses.

9News posted a link to their story on their Facebook page. I saw the post and saw that there were hundreds of comments. I went in to see what the comments were about, and not to my surprise, they were about how the man is being a silly jerk. The way that people put it, is hysterical; many are staunch defenders of Lakeside as well, which is nice.

I selected almost 20 of my favorite 'roasts.' The one about the Death Star stands out, for me. What do you think?

