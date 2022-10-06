Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe

People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight.

Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.

Visitors May Be Shocked to Learn About the Weather in Colorado

Some visitors come to Colorado expecting to see only snow 12 months a year. This just isn't true. Many of us live in the high desert and it's actually brutal at times during the summer.

The Political Scene in Colorado is as Divided as Anyplace Else

Not everyone in Colorado is a conservative, just like not everyone in the state is a liberal. Not everyone is a fan of the Governor, just like not everyone supports Loren Boebert. Like most of America, the state is a healthy mix of both points of view regardless of what network television would like to imply.

There are More than Mountains in Colorado

Visitors come to Colorado expecting to see endless mountains throughout the state. Well, we have the plains, the Colorado Plateau, and a variety of landscapes that don't all go above 10,000 feet.

Our Peaches Deserve Respect

Folks from the south are often surprised to come to Colorado and find the Palisade peaches are far better than anything growing in Georgia or anyplace else. Scroll on to see how your answers help to set the record straight on what life is really like in Colorado.

