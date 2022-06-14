Do you have an innocent little "guilty pleasure" you enjoy while at work? Here's one which appears to be catching on in Grand Junction. Check your social media and you'll see what I mean.

This little distraction has its roots in the early 1970s. When we were kids, we used to enjoy this activity firsthand. Now, as adults, tactfully messing around while supposedly working, we've found a way to enjoy this activity vicariously through Youtube.

Get our free mobile app

One of the Best Toys Ever Made

In any decade, and for that matter, any corner of the world, the iconic Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle is flat badass. You had all the adrenaline and glory of being Evel Knievel, without the broken bones and legal problems.

Anyone living in the 1970's had the Evel Knievel 6" plastic action figure and accompanying Stunt Cycle. If you were really lucky like me, you had the chopper, sky rocket, and dragster, too.

How The Stunt Cycle Worked

The Stunt Cycle is a remarkable piece of engineering and artistry. You put the Stunt Cycle in this little red launch platform. Then, you would crank this lever on the side, building up torque in the Stunt Cycle. You would crank this thing with all your might until such time as enough energy was generated to jettison Evel and his Stunt Cycle into whatever perils you have in store for them.

Another great aspect of having the Evel Knievel doll and the Stunt Cycle was its ability to make you feel like you really were Evel Knievel. As you can see below, the resemblance between Evel and his doll is absolutely uncanny.

Waylon Jordan / Getty Images Waylon Jordan / Getty Images loading...

You could further pretend to be Knievel due to the doll's ability to be bent into various poses. Children everywhere could make their doll look just like Evel at some of the key moments in his stunt career.

Waylon Jordan / Getty Images Waylon Jordan / Getty Images loading...

Note to the designers: Evel's helmet needs a little work. No wonder Evel Knievel smacked up so much; he couldn't see a darn thing with his helmet covering his eyes.

Evel Knievel Action Figure Waylon Jordan loading...

Do you really want to know just how cool this toy is? It is so cool, I not only owned one back in the 1970's, I still own one today. The toy has been reissued, with the manufacturer recommending it for ages 5-10, and is available for the low, low price of $41.00.

Here's The Part About the Modern Day "Guilty Pleasure"

Videos are making their way across Youtube and social media. Grand Junction recently experienced a surge in viewings after a local post gained momentum. Grown adults such as myself occasionally break away from our assigned tasks and sneak a peek at these awesome videos. Hey, look, it's harmless, takes only a few moments, and really relieves stress.

Some classic Youtube jumps include:

Evel Knievel "Fiesta" Jump

Evel Knievel and the Stairwell of Doom

Evel Knievel Shark Jump

Here are a few examples of some of the better videos. These are adults, most looking to be near retirement age, embracing this fun activity. These videos are fun, mildly addictive, harmless, not porn, and are ultimately very therapeutic.

These Were Grand Junction Colorado's Favorite Toys When We Were Growing Up I asked on social media, " What was your favorite toy growing up?" These are some of Grand Junction's favorites.

What People In Grand Junction Colorado Like Best About Their Jobs Yesterday I asked the question, "What's your favorite part of your job?" I knew immediately that people would respond with every possible answer under the sun. Here's what you had to say.