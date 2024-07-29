Colorados River&#8217;s Remarkable Journey from High Mountains to the Ocean

Colorados River’s Remarkable Journey from High Mountains to the Ocean

The "Mighty Colorado River" is one of America's most famous rivers. Many don't realize how small the river is at it's starting location and what happens when the river ends.

When people think of the Colorado River, they think of how it winds its way through canyon walls, and helped carve the towering walls of the Grand Canyon. We also think of how it drains its waters into the Gulf of California --which, by the way, doesn't happen as it once did.

How the Colorado River Gets It Start

High in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, a small alpine lake gathers snowmelt from winter's snowy blanket creating an ever-so-small stream that starts down the mountain. The location of this lake is Rocky Mountain National Park near Estes Park, Colorado.

This high-elevation location starts a long journey for the Colorado River's water to eventually --hopefully-- reach its finish line in the Gulf of California.

During the water's trip, it flows through rocky mountain passes, cutting deep canyons along the way.

Your Chance to Follow the Colorado River, Safely ... Kinda

If you're driving on Interstate 70 westbound following the river's flow, you can enjoy many of these canyons first hand. Starting in Glenwood Springs into Colorado's Grand Valley of De Beque Canyon where you'll exit into Palisade, Colorado.

The river eventually veers from the highway cutting more canyons through Colorado, Utah, and Arizona.

Scroll through the gallery below to get an in-depth journey of the Mighty Colorado River.

The Colorado River Starts High in the Rocky Mountains

A small lake high in Rocky Mountain National Park is the Colorado River's source. From its start, the Colorado River flows 1,450 miles to the Gulf of California.

