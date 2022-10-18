Elton John Buys Canadian ‘Treehouse’ Condo

Elton John has reportedly purchased a “treehouse” in Toronto.

According to the New York Post, John and his Canadian husband David Furnish bought the two-floor, three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment. It won’t be completed until next year, and will feature an actual tree growing inside it. Digital renderings can be seen below.

The King Toronto Collaboration development includes four tower constructions known as “mountains,” each designed with a different take on nature in mind. “The penthouses… are your own sanctuary in the sky; they are the opportunity to come home to a mountaintop, with the world at your feet,” developers said on their website.

“[E]ach offer in their own way… the deep integration of nature through the integration of trees, foliage and outdoor terraces, meaningful sustainability, a commitment to artistry and stunning, panoramic views of the city.”

Publicity material said of John’s property: “Custom brass details and uplights accentuate special moments throughout, from a flowing spiral staircase to an inner courtyard with a mature planted tree as a centerpiece.” Residents were offered the chance to “experience the setting sun in the evenings and watch as the sumac trees create dancing shadows on the curved and arched interior walls.”

The kitchen will be finished in black and warm metal tones while custom-designed lighting throughout will offer near-natural illumination. Both floors have plant-adorned balconies. On top of all that, the development contains an indoor-outdoor pool, a sauna, steam room, gym and party room with a “chef’s kitchen” and billiards table, plus a rooftop terrace.