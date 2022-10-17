These are the Best Places for Chicken Tenders in Grand Junction
What's the difference between chicken tenders, chicken fingers, and chicken strips? Very little. These tasty appetizers are a house favorite pretty much anywhere.
They are a great snack, our kids will almost always eat them, and when paired with a great dipping sauce they can really hit the spot. We asked you about your favorite places to go for chicken tenders in Grand Junction.
Who Blessed America with Chicken Tenders?
Tenders are said to have come from a few different places. The three strongest claims are from Manchester, New Hampshire. Savannah, Georgia, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They first appeared on the menu of New Hampshire's Puritan Backroom in 1974.
Chicken Tenders You Should Try in Grand Junction
- Wrigley Field Sports Bar
- Popeyes Chicken
- Safeway Cafe
- Texas Roadhouse
- Mike's Famous Chicken
- Fly n' Roosters
- Chick fil A
- Munchies in Fruita
- Fisher's Market
- City Market Deli
- Blue Moon
- The Wagon Wheel
- Culver's
- Dairy Queen
Once you finally decide where to get your chicken tenders from, you are faced with an equally difficult challenge. Which sauce should you dip them in?
Chicken Tenders Hall of Fame in Grand Junction
