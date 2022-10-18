Halloween is on the way, so somehow it seems appropriate that we are going with a black and white theme for our pets of the week.

If you are considering adding a pet to your household, take a look at our featured pets this week. One of these loveable creatures from Roice-Hurst Humane Society may just steal your heart.

Gaga Is An Adorable Mix of Love and Chaos

First up today is Gaga who is only four months old. She is the perfect mix of love and chaos, according to the pet keepers at Roice-Hurst. Gaga can be a little shy and timid at first, but once she realizes you are a friend, she won't leave your lap - and she'll be full of puppy kisses. She's a little bundle of energy.

Astrid Is Full of Personality

Astrid is another puppy that is full of personality. She is eager and ready to learn - and seems to do well with other dogs. And you just have to love her floppy ears

Cuddle Up With Captain Big Beard

If you are a cat person, take a look at Captain Big Beard, a five-month-old kitten. She loves to hang out on your lap and get chin pets and just relax. She loves playing with toys and sisters, is very easygoing, and loves to cuddle.

Do You Want To Adopt One of These Fur Balls?

These are pretty adorable pets this week and maybe one is right for your family. If you'd like to arrange a meet and greet, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337.

Run For Roice-Hurst

Just a quick reminder about the Howl-o-ween 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk coming up on Sunday, October 31. There will be a pet costume contest and live music, and the cost is just $20. Proceeds will benefit Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

