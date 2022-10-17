This Colorado Airbnb, a former brothel, has it all - comfort, history, scandal, and ghosts. You should book a stay at this haunted piece of Americana.

Even the name is creepy. The awesome Black Monarch can be found in the town of Victor, Colorado, roughly 45 minutes from Colorado Springs. Looking at their schedule, the place has vacancies available for the remainder of 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Reported Hauntings at the Black Monarch

The Black Monarch is reported to host a number of spirits. According to The Guardian, the building's owner, Adam Zimmerli, embraces the building’s reputation of being haunted by spirits of the past. Zimmerli reports multiple people have seen a woman looking out from one of the hotel’s windows, even though the building was empty.

Airbnb.com states the building is also haunted by the ghost of a miner killed in a gunfight.

The town of Victor itself is said to be home to a number of hauntings. The Guardian adds, "Strange sounds, moving objects, and the appearance of translucent miners or bordello sex workers are said to haunt the entire miniature town."

Other Explanations For The Town's Paranormal Activity

The hauntings may have something to do with the town's bloody past. When miners made efforts to organize, the mine owners reportedly turned to vicious union-busting methods. Zimmerli adds, "They hired gangsters to commit countless murders, train derailments, set fires, purposely collapse mines with people inside them."

Awesome Haunted History of the Black Monarch in Colorado

This amazing location is loaded with history, drama, celebrities, scandal, and all sorts of good stuff.

Rebuilt after a fire in 1899, the Black Monarch has served a number of sordid functions. Among its many roles, the Black Monarch has functioned as a:

brothel

casino

saloon

a place for ghost(s) to hang out

and now... Airbnb

The Black Monarch's official webpage reads, "If these walls could talk, they’d whisper the town’s lore of hauntings, a Wild West history of barkeep gun fights, a phoenix-like revision after a great fire in 1899, and even some history with Nikola Tesla."

Some of the Rooms Available For Rent

After two major remodels in 2019 and 2020, you can now book these awesome rooms:

Bela Lugosi’s Dracula Room

Lizzie Borden Room

Jack the Ripper Room

Let's Get to the Bad News

If you're looking for a horrifying Halloween destination, this haunted getaway is already booked for Halloween 2022. As of today, October 17, 2022, there are vacancies as early as November 2, 2022.

Visiting Victor, Colorado

You'll find the gold mining town of Victor, Colorado nestled at an elevation of 10,000 feet next to Battle Mountain. At one time, the town was home to 18,000 residents, making it the fifth-largest community in Colorado. Its current population is estimated to be 400.

What's the Connection to Nikola Tesla

Rumor has it, and at this time it's just rumor, the building was wired by none other than Nikola Tesla.

If you like, you can book the Nikola Tesla Room, the largest room available, featuring two queen beds.

Are You Brave Enough to Stay In This Haunted Colorado Brothel Airbnb? This Colorado Airbnb, a former brothel, has it all - comfort, history, and ghosts. You should book a stay at this haunted piece of haunted Americana.

Even the name is creepy. The awesome Black Monarch can be found in the town of Victor, Colorado, roughly 45 minutes from Colorado Springs. Looking at their schedule, the place has vacancies available for the remainder of 2022.



You Told Us These Grand Junction Locations are Haunted This is the season for ghost walks, a trip to the corn maze, and maybe a haunted house or two. Grand Junction, Colorado was founded in 1882. Like any community that dates back this far, a few of the locations in the area are bound to have a creepy reputation.