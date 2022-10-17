This is an amazing piece of property for sale near Whitewater that includes two houses and wildlife galore on over 139 acres of land.

Property With So Many Amazing Features

When describing this property, it's hard to know exactly where to start, but a good place would be the beautiful rustic barn home with 4100 feet of living space. That includes four bedrooms, and three bathrooms with lots of gorgeous wood features, a massive kitchen, and a large covered porch.

Remodeled Second House Included

This property includes a second house that has been completely remodeled with a new kitchen, flooring, and an extra-large loft. The nearby house is great for a mother-in-law suite, a guest home, or a home for family members. You could also use it for short-term rentals and earn some extra cash.

Room For Toys and Animals

Outside these houses, you'll find a large 3-bay garage, a horse barn and corrals, a shed, and a dog pen. There is plenty of room for your toys and your animals.

An Abundance of Wildlife

Of course, we have to talk about the 139 acres of land with wildlife galore with trophy elk, deer, and bears. You'll find hunting blinds, trails to walk or go ATVing, grazing fields, and a creek running through the property.

This property has been on the market for about a month. It's being presented by Judy Rayment and brokered by RONIN Real Estate Professionals.

