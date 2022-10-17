Please Stop Doing This at Red Lights in Grand Junction

Like any city, there are unwritten rules of the road in Grand Junction, Colorado that make road rage a little less prevalent.

For example, if you've lived in the city long enough, you know that it's almost impossible to keep a level head while attempting to turn left onto streets like North Avenue and Patterson Road without a stop light.

Unless you get a green arrow, you're likely going to be sitting there a while and gradually become more and more annoyed at traffic.

That being said, this is just one scenario when proper red light etiquette is absolutely vital. If you're sitting at a red light waiting to turn left onto Patterson and the person in front of you is too distracted to realize that the green arrow has just turned on, you're going to get really annoyed and probably end up honking at them, hopefully before it's too late.

This is just one scenario of what not to do at a red light in Grand Junction and, as you probably know, there are many.

What Not to Do at a Red Light in Grand Junction

The above scenario is just one of many things that people need to stop doing at red lights in Grand Junction.

There are many ways to be distracted, and nobody is going to like you if you're messing with your phone and missing out on a green light.

However, there are other things that some Grand Junction drivers do that go against the rules of the road with regard to red stoplights. Here are 25 examples of what not to do at red lights in Grand Junction:

