There are plenty of awesome places between Colorado and Utah that make a road trip especially memorable. However, one unique thing that places like Vernal, Utah and Dinosaur, Colorado have in common is, you guessed it, dinosaurs.

Colorado to Utah: A Dinosaur Road Trip

Get our free mobile app

The road trip from Dinosaur, Colorado to Vernal, Utah is actually not very long at all. In fact, the entire drive is just about 34 miles and takes just over a half hour to complete.

As you'll see below, Dinosaur, Colorado is located just south of Colorado's Dinosaur National Monument while Vernal, Utah is just west of it.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

At the city limits of Dinosaur, Colorado, you'll find some interesting things including an old firetruck from when the town was known as Artesia, as well as an abandoned motel, but as you keep going you'll find numerous dinosaur sculptures on the side of the road.

Speaking of the road, you'll also find street names such as Tyrannosaurus and Stegosaurus in Dinosaur.

Right between Dinosaur and Vernal is the tiny town of Jensen, Utah, which features a big, green T-Rex sculpture that could use a little TLC.

Once you get to Vernal, you'll begin seeing dinosaur sculptures right away, including a big pink one holding the sign for Dinosaur Land. In addition to the huge statues, you'll also find numerous murals featuring dinosaurs as well as dinosaurs on signs, in yards, and just all over the town.

Keep scrolling to see the many dinosaurs and other cool things you'll see on a road trip from Dinosaur, Colorado to Vernal, Utah:

Your Kids Will Love Seeing Dinosaurs on this Colorado Road Trip A drive from Dinosaur, Colorado to Vernal, Utah is filled with dinosaurs.

Check out Colorado’s Fun and Educational Dinosaur Ridge Just outside of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater is a really cool attraction called Dinosaur Ridge with dinosaur bones, fossils, and fun for the whole family.