This Colorado Spa is a Beer Lover’s Paradise

It's no secret that Coloradans love their craft beer - but a spa in Denver has taken their passion for hops to a whole new level.

Part day-spa, part taproom. The Beer Spa combines the two for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience like no other.

The spa aspect of the business involves hydrotherapy, where instead of just sipping beer, guests soak in it too. A cedar tub is filled with a crafted blend of hops, barley, and herbs. The herbs used in the beer baths change seasonally and are hand-picked by professionals to maximize hair, skin, and mental health.

Hops and barley are loaded with vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants. Some of the health benefits of the beer bath include washing away toxins and bacteria in the body, increasing circulation, and reducing inflammation.

The baths are unfermented and do not include any yeast. The tub's bubbler system keeps the water fizzy. During the winter, the tub is set to hot tub temperature and in the summer, the water acts as a refreshing dipping pool.

The spa recommends doing the beer therapy room in this order:

Sweat and detox in the sauna

Soak and sip in your bubbly beer bath

The taproom features a rotating selection of local beers, as well as other craft cocktails. A self-serve beer wall lets spa-goers refill their drink as often as they'd like.

Other countries, such as Poland and Japan, already have thriving beer spas. Experiencing these unique spas across the world is how the couple who started The Beer Spa in Denver became inspired to bring the concept to America.

Spa-goers are bound to leave feeling rejuvenated, happy, and hoppy after this one-of-a-kind experience!

