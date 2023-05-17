Delta Colorado Grain Silo ‘OMG’ AirBNB Is A-OK

A converted grain silo in Delta, Colorado has made the coveted list of "OMG" rentals at Airbnb. Are you ready for something a little different?

When was the last time you spent the night in a converted grain silo? It's something everyone should do at some point in their lives. This one is available, affordable, and just down the road in Western Colorado.

Converted Grain Silo In Delta, Colorado

This little unit has everything you need to feel right at home. It has it all: a roof, running water, electricity, and no grain. What was once a grain silo is now an affordable retreat in Delta.

It's listed as the "Round House" at airbnb.com.

What You'll Find at the Round House

The listing at airbnb.com reads:

The upstairs is spacious and has a skylight and original hatch that opens for cool air to come in at night. The king size bed is very comfortable with reading lamps and USB ports on each side for convenience. There is hanging space for clothes and a dresser as well. A reading chair completes the bedroom. Downstairs you’ll find a bathroom with a custom tile shower with on-demand hot water.

In addition to all of those goodies, the post states, "The kitchen is well appointed and if you don’t have what you need I probably have it in my house. Feel free to ask."

From there, the rental includes a couch, table, two chairs, a television, a radio, and a CD player. Given those amenities, this dwelling sounds to be infinitely nicer than my house.

Is It a Good Place To Stay?

It must be. Looking at the reviews at airbnb.com, this rental packs an amazing 4.99 out of 5 stars, based on 306 reviews.

How Much Would You Be Willing To Pay For All of This?

This unit rents for $100 per night. There are, of course, a few additional fees. Let's use the example of renting this unit for the dates of July 28, 2023, through August 2, 2023. At $100 per night, plus a $50 cleaning fee, along with the Airbnb service fee of $78, your total bill would come to 628 for the five nights.

Is that a lot? Well, just for fun, let's compare it to the hotel room I just rented in mid-town Manhattan, New York. This "luxury suite" ran me a little over $350 per night. Try not to laugh.

Compare the images above to those in the gallery below, and you may find this little getaway in Delta, Colorado is a steal at $100 per night.

Why Make The Trip?

It's starting to look as though we are slowly inching our way back to normal. Travel is returning to normal (insofar as it's possible for traveling to be normal), businesses are up and running, and the Play Place at Burger King is just about to reopen. It's time to get out and enjoy the wonders of Colorado. Imagine telling your friends about the time you enjoyed a relaxing weekend in a grain silo in Western Colorado.

